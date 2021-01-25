Disability Society urges Govt to ensure permanent contracts for carers

The Disability Society has "yet again” called on the Gibraltar Government to provide permanent contracts for carers who provide disability services.

The Society said it wanted to thank the staff working in disability services during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the long hours that they are working, their dedication and understanding of services users is “second to none.”

“This once again brings to the forefront the issue of continuity of care and the importance of knowledge and trust between carers and service users,” a spokesman for the Disability Society said.

“The Society therefore, yet again, calls upon the Government to provide permanent contracts to all carers throughout the disability services.”

“The recognition of their dedication, understanding and loyalty deserves nothing less.”