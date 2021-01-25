Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Disability Society urges Govt to ensure permanent contracts for carers

By Chronicle Staff
25th January 2021

The Disability Society has "yet again” called on the Gibraltar Government to provide permanent contracts for carers who provide disability services.
The Society said it wanted to thank the staff working in disability services during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the long hours that they are working, their dedication and understanding of services users is “second to none.”
“This once again brings to the forefront the issue of continuity of care and the importance of knowledge and trust between carers and service users,” a spokesman for the Disability Society said.
“The Society therefore, yet again, calls upon the Government to provide permanent contracts to all carers throughout the disability services.”
“The recognition of their dedication, understanding and loyalty deserves nothing less.”

Most Read

Features

Local singer Chloe Martinez goes viral on TikTok

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Brexit

Warning of flaws in framework agreement, Azopardi says ‘safe and beneficial’ treaty still possible

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Devastating’ weekend as Gibraltar loses 13 people in two days to Covid-19

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

Lockdown extended for seven days, but partial easing of restrictions likely from Feb 1

Fri 22nd Jan, 2021

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

25th January 2021

Local News
UK Govt legislates to fast-track Gib-bound food shipments

25th January 2021

Local News
RGP freezes £100,000 in fraud investigation

25th January 2021

Local News
Four arrests as police target alleged logistics op for traffickers

25th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021