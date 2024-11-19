Disability Society welcomes dialogue with Arias-Vasquez on GHA-Care agency accountability

The Gibraltar Disability Society welcomed the invitation to meet with Minister for health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez to discuss its recently expressed concerns regarding rumours on the GHA/Care Agency merger.

The Society thanked Ms Arias-Vasquez for what it called a very frank and informative discussion.

“We have been reassured that this is not a merger as such but a way forward to provide more accountability in the running of not only the GHA and the Care Agency but also the ERS. Her assurances that the Care Agency at ground level, will remain a separate entity and will not in any way be assimilated into the GHA,” said a statement from the Society.

“The Disability Society sees this as a positive way forward.”

It also noted that Ms Arias-Vasquez had previously spoken about publishing a Patients Charter, setting out patients’ rights and responsibilities within the health and care service.

“That being said, we wish to remind all concerned that those who use the Disability Services are not patients but persons with disabilities; and as such would propose that a Charter of Rights for Social Care must also be published,” said the statement.

“The Society realises that the Minister has a very busy and hectic schedule but would like to suggest a meeting with parents would be beneficial to all.”