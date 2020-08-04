Disability Society welcomes Feetham’s motion on benefits
The Disability Society has said it was ‘heartened” to see Parliament debate and pass a motion tabled by GSD MP Daniel Feetham urging greater transparency and consistency in the way disability benefits are awarded. Mr Feetham’s motion, which was passed unanimously by Parliament with amendments, called for the process of awarding the benefit to be...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here