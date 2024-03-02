Distinct voices from the Class of 69
Meeting three people who have lived away since 1970 The Fine Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition with a difference. A joint – very mixed exhibition bringing together some 14 artists. Friends calling themselves the Class of 69 all former students of St Jago’s and the Grammar School. In this space there is something for...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here