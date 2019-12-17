Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle
Features

Distribution of sweets for Three Kings Cavalcade

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2019

At this year’s Three Kings Cavalcade sweets will be personally handed out to spectators instead of being thrown from the floats.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services have been working closely with the Cavalcade Committee to ensure that once again sweets are distributed at the event.

GCS staff will be responsible to hand these out to children and persons lining up the route of the Cavalcade. They will be departing Casemates Square at 7.15pm.

The Three King’s Cavalcade will take place along Main Street up to Ince’s Hall Theatre, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 7.30pm.

