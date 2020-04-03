District Grand Lodge raises £26,400 in 24 hours for Covid-19

The District Grand Lodge of Gibraltar donated £26,400 to the Gibraltar Health Authority for their Covid-19 effort.

The sum was raised in just 24 hours was from all the English Lodges, Chapters, Mark and Side Degrees under the umbrella of the District Grand Lodge of Gibraltar.

“It is a time for the community to come together to assist the Gibraltar Health

Authority, as indeed other entities who work in support of the Gibraltar Health

Authority do, specially in dealing with the coronavirus Covid-19 which is causing so much distress and anxiety to our community and elsewhere,” the Lodge said in a statement.

“The English Freemasons are delighted that they have made a significant

contribution to the Gibraltar Health Authority to invest in medical equipment as they see fit.”

“We take the opportunity of applauding the excellent work carried out by the

Gibraltar Health Authority’s professionals who are in the front line, as indeed all

other civil service departments, military personnel, GRP, GDP and the many

volunteers who are supporting the Government’s efforts in saving the lives of

fellow Gibraltarians and other residents who may become infected by this

dangerous virus.”