DJ Phil Morse set to release second edition of his bestselling book

Phil Morse, an author resident in Gibraltar, is released the second edition of his ‘Rock the Dance Floor’ book yesterday which includes all the changes that have come about in the world of DJing since its original release in 2016.

When released in 2016, the book entered the charts and hit number one in both Amazon’s music and dance music kindle best sellers list.

In the updated edition, Mr Morse focuses on technology's impact on the art form as well as on how the way people play to their audience has changed.

Other minor changes in the new edition include things like an index.

“DJing has changed a lot in the last eight years. The technology has moved so fast,” he said.

“The book reflects how much care went into the first one that is still relevant today. The first one has really held its own.”

“I reread it for the audiobook version, two or three years after we made the original. And I was surprised how little I had to update, and I actually only spotted one thing that had to be changed in the audio book.”

“And that was three years on, so the old one really held its ground.”

“But the biggest thing was things that are missing because of new technology and new features and new things people do that just aren't in the old book.”

“So, eight years old, we felt it was time to expand it,” he added.

Mr Morse highlighted the substantial changes in DJ technology over the past eight years included the ability to isolate vocals with a simple button press to seamlessly changing the key of a song. Modern DJ gear offers unparalleled flexibility.

Furthermore, DJing has transcended traditional venues, it is no longer either a club or a wedding, DJs now performing everywhere from bars to online platforms.

The cost of DJ equipment has also changed and has made it more affordable to people, thereby shifting it from a spectator’s interest to a participatory activity.

“Equipment has become so much smaller and cheaper and, because of the places that opens up for DJs to play, you do not need to have a car boot-load of gear and room to set it up in.”

“Now to have a DJ, the DJ can squeeze behind the bar with the barman quite happily,” he said.

“And also, because DJing has grown up and so everyone below the age of 60 can remember DJs throughout their adult life.”

Mr Morse also emphasized inclusivity and diversity in DJ culture and that now people are adapting DJing skills to various environments, be it a nightclub or a fitness class.

The book teaches prospective DJs the five steps towards honing their skills.

The Gear, which is the technical aspects, the Music, the Mixing Techniques (which is using the gear and music), Performing, and what they now call Success.

Previously, the last two steps were about playing out and promoting yourself, assuming DJing had to be done in public. Now performing acknowledges that DJs can play anywhere, and success is about personal fulfilment, whether that is hosting a monthly online radio show or playing unique music sets.

Mr Morse, via the book, recognises that DJs today are more diverse, spanning various age groups and interests, leading to a broader definition of what it means to be a successful DJ.

His approach emphasises the concept of the "complete DJ" who can adapt to any scenario, from a birthday party to a professional gig, and use any equipment, from phones to traditional record decks.

This adaptability ensures that DJs can deliver great experiences regardless of the situation, displaying versatility and readiness to entertain in any context.

Mr Morse and his company, Digital DJ Tips, also run courses, but he stresses that the courses are not necessary to become a DJ, but they can help elevate your skills and your knowledge.

“It is the 80/20 rule right. 20% of the skills will get you 80% of the result. So, the book teaches you that 20%. It teaches you to get there, and it has links to the most important videos that you need to learn the 20% of the skills that will get your 80%,” said Mr Morse.

“The course is about the rest. The course is about ‘okay, I am taking this seriously’.”

“And so, the course is utterly optional. It is just for people who want the result quicker. They want more fun doing it. They want someone to help them. They prefer to watch over your shoulder rather than read about it. So, it is just an alternative way of doing it for the serious 20%.”

To update everything, because the business is now 15 years old, they have remade the course as well.

And the course is coming out a month after the book.

“The course is newer than that because it has been remade several times. But the last big remake was around the time of the first book,” he said.

Digital DJ Tips have provided courses to 40,000 people over the last 15 years.

One thing Mr Morse stresses is inclusivity.

“Digital DJ Tips are quite big on that,” he said.

“We really firmly believe that wellness and creativity are linked and you're better off being creative rather than being a consumer.”

“So, when you've got spare time, you're best-off spending it doing something, creating something, not going to the shops.”

“It's going to be better on your wallet and better on your mental health.”

“And what better thing than, if you're a music lover, doing it with the music you love.”

“So that's something we're pushing as well.”

To get the book go to https://1.digitaldjtips.com/rock-the-dancefloor-waiting-list