Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Jun, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Dmytro Popov and Julia Novikova celebrate Opera

By Guest Contributor
18th June 2026

Classical review by C.Wall / Photos by Joe Knodt

A married couple trilling love songs under the horseshoe arches of the Holy Trinity: the Philharmonic Society’s annual Celebration of Opera. I was a little concerned by Julia Novikova’s opening to Rusalka’s “Song to the Moon”, swamped by the piano accompaniment, until it became clear that she was building the aria in character.

Dmytro Popov replied with the same opera’s “Prince’s Aria”, projecting self-confidence in every bar, a magnificent tenor with a troubling personality.   Novikova was more winsome in a melodious “O mio babbino caro”, and Popov gentler, though still assertive, in “Recóndita Armonía”.

Guillermo García Calvo, until then the piano accompanist, broke the singing with the songlike Rachmaninov Prelude Op. 32 No. 5, dry but shimmering. Novikova followed Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata”, adding a soprano joy to a song frequently performed by a tenor, before joining Popov in a warm duet of “Non ti scordar di me” by de Curtis.

“Dein ist mein ganzes Herz”, from Lehár’s “Land of Smiles”, and “Strahlender Mond”, from Künnecke’s “Cousin from Nowhere”, demonstrated what both singers could do with operetta: Popov soft and expansive; Novikova graceful and open-hearted.  “Maria” from Westside Story may be a flexible vehicle for an operatic tenor, but the way Popov varied even the name’s pronunciation was stylistically unsettling. Novikova reinterpreted “I Could Have Danced All Night”, another Broadway standard, broad though guileless.

We heard another Italian standard, “Torna a Surriento”, Petrov strong and restrained, and a beautiful Argentinian, Gustavino’s “La rosa y el sauce”, Novikova touchingly contained. Gnattali’s “Negaceando”, a piano solo, was a free-flowing taste of Brazil and jazz. The final duet and usual encore — Westside’s “Tonight” and the “Merry Widow” dance — were acted through, the singers showing an effortless feel for each other’s aural and physical space.

As primary sponsor, the Ministry of Culture sees the Opera Night as a calendar fixture, and over the years we’ve seen some variety in the programme. There wasn’t too much opera this night, though the operatic quality of our performers more than justified the billing.

Most Read

Local News

Gib will be ‘open but responsible’ with new residency criteria  

Wed 17th Jun, 2026

Local News

New residency policy sets age cap and earnings threshold

Wed 17th Jun, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

UK/Spain News

La Linea plans three-stage redesign from border to town centre

Wed 10th Jun, 2026

Local News

Bills sets out powers for surveillance and interception of comms 

Wed 17th Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th June 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Book review: 'Three Summers', by Karen Swan

18th June 2026

Features
Gibraltar Dapper Riders Raise £8,008 for Prostate Cancer Gibraltar

17th June 2026

Features
The Abrines Family: A Historic Gibraltar Trading Dynasty Immortalised by James Joyce

17th June 2026

Features
Young pupils celebrate nature project with community presentation of bird and bat boxes

16th June 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026