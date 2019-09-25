Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Doctors blockade government office in climate change protest

Extinction Rebellion/PA Wire

By Press Association
25th September 2019

By Tess de la Mare, PA

Doctors backing the Extinction Rebellion movement have blockaded the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to highlight the impact of climate change on public health.

Thirty doctors from all over the UK joined the protest on Wednesday to call on the Government to take rapid action to create a carbon neutral health service.

Two doctors scaled the building to glue themselves to the glass porch over the entrance, while several others held a banner reading "government inaction will cost thousands of lives".

The protesters told police they would not move until a representative from the department came to speak with them.

Rachel Cottam, a GP from Brighton, told the PA news agency: "The NHS is the biggest public sector emitter, equally climate change is a public health emergency and seven million people die globally because of air pollution.

"The last four years were the hottest on record, this July was the hottest July on record and it's no surprise we saw the highest level of A&E admissions.

"For every one degree of warming there is a 3.4% increase in cardiovascular disease mortality and a 3.6% increase in respiratory mortality.

"The wonderful thing is that what we need to do to combat climate change is incredibly good for our health.

"Stop eating meat, it's the biggest cause of colon cancer; stop driving our cars and walk, tackling diabetes and obesity.

"The climate emergency is intimately linked with every aspect of our health."

Chris Newman, one of the two men glued to the building, said in a statement: "Climate and ecological breakdown poses one of the greatest threats to public health the world has ever faced.

"Yet the Government is failing to take meaningful steps to protect its citizens.

"Non-violent peaceful protests like today are essential public health interventions for getting the government to take immediate action."

Most Read

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

Gibraltarian life-saver given top charity award

Wed 25th Sep, 2019

Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
In UN speech, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez mentions Gibraltar and importance of an orderly Brexit

25th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Global warming driving 'unprecedented' change in oceans and icy areas - UN study

25th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Doctors blockade government office in climate change protest

25th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Fewer centenarians 'due to first world war'

25th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019