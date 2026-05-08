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Fri 8th May, 2026

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Local News

Dolphins Youth Club camping trip helps build confidence and resilience

By Chronicle Staff
8th May 2026

The Gibraltar Youth Service’s Dolphins Youth Club recently organised a camping trip aimed at helping young people build confidence, resilience and friendships through outdoor activities.

For many participants, it was their first experience of camping.

They were encouraged to help set up and personalise their tents, developing practical skills, independence and teamwork.

The trip included a range of team-building activities designed to strengthen communication, trust and collaboration.

The Youth Service said these reflected the core values of youth work by encouraging young people to take ownership of their environment and support one another.

Participants also adapted to changing conditions, including a spell of rain and thunder, which added to the sense of adventure.

Shared mealtimes, campfire marshmallow roasting and karaoke sessions were among the highlights of the trip, providing opportunities for reflection and bonding.

The Youth Service said the camping trip helped build resilience, confidence and social connections, while giving participants a strong sense of achievement through outdoor learning and shared responsibilities.

Dolphins Youth Club said it remained committed to providing opportunities that support personal development, social connection and positive experiences for young people.

For further information go to www.youth.gi

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