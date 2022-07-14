Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Dolphins Youth Club hosts BBQ charity fundraiser

By Chronicle Staff
14th July 2022

Dolphins Youth Club recently held a BBQ charity fundraiser, bringing together young people and the wider community for an evening of fun while raising funds for Caring for Gibraltar and The EV Foundation.

The event was a huge success, very well attended and was thoroughly enjoyed and supported by over 200 members of the community, a spokesman for the Gibraltar Youth Service said.

“The event formed part of the Giving Back to the Community Project, in which young people from the 14+ age group have worked hard and taken part in during the last couple of months,” the spokesman added.

“A number of activities were organised for all to enjoy, including a bouncy castle, family games, raffles, cake stalls, an arts & craft corner, face painting, karaoke amongst other activities.”

“Dolphins Youth Club and The Gibraltar Youth Service, would like to publicly thank you to all who attended and the many local business that supported and made the event possible.”

“Especially to all the local companies and shops which contributed with their generous donations to the BBQ and the raffle.”

“Thank you.”

For more information on the Gibraltar Youth Service contact MZammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or visit www.youth.gi

Most Read

Local News

12 contestants sign up for Miss Gibraltar 2022

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

Local man blackmailed out of £200 in ‘sextortion’ scam

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

MBE for member of the Corps of Drums

Wed 13th Jul, 2022

Local News

Naomi Duarte wins Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition

Wed 13th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Nine artists selected to interpret Gibraltar at Bermondsey

14th July 2022

Local News
‘Move to Create’ launches GCS summer programme

14th July 2022

Local News
Guidance for protecting Gibraltar’s heritage issued to developers

14th July 2022

Local News
Local man jailed for burglary

14th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022