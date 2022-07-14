Dolphins Youth Club hosts BBQ charity fundraiser

Dolphins Youth Club recently held a BBQ charity fundraiser, bringing together young people and the wider community for an evening of fun while raising funds for Caring for Gibraltar and The EV Foundation.

The event was a huge success, very well attended and was thoroughly enjoyed and supported by over 200 members of the community, a spokesman for the Gibraltar Youth Service said.

“The event formed part of the Giving Back to the Community Project, in which young people from the 14+ age group have worked hard and taken part in during the last couple of months,” the spokesman added.

“A number of activities were organised for all to enjoy, including a bouncy castle, family games, raffles, cake stalls, an arts & craft corner, face painting, karaoke amongst other activities.”

“Dolphins Youth Club and The Gibraltar Youth Service, would like to publicly thank you to all who attended and the many local business that supported and made the event possible.”

“Especially to all the local companies and shops which contributed with their generous donations to the BBQ and the raffle.”

“Thank you.”

For more information on the Gibraltar Youth Service contact MZammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or visit www.youth.gi