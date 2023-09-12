Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Sep, 2023

Domestic Abuse Strategy launched

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2023

The caretaker Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, launched the Government’s National Domestic Abuse Strategy in an announcement before the Chief Minister called a General Election today.

The Strategy has been prepared by the Domestic Abuse Partnership which is led by Ms Sacramento and is made up of the heads of the key stakeholder departments throughout the public sector.

It is an important strategy document to underpin the legislation new Domestic Abuse Act that was passed earlier this year and will serve to better protect and assist victims of domestic abuse.

“The framework for domestic abuse has been completely overhauled in Gibraltar the aim of which is to improve outcome for all victims and their families, particularly children. I wish to thank all the members of the strategic partnership who have worked together this past year under the leadership of the working groups strategic lead from the Ministry of Justice,” said Ms Sacramento.

