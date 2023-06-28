Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Jun, 2023

Domestic abuse survey closes on Friday

By Chronicle Staff
28th June 2023

A research survey on domestic abuse victims and survivors will be closing this Friday.

The Ministry of Justice said it is pleased with the response to date to the survey that is being undertaken by the University of Gibraltar, aimed at victims and survivors of domestic abuse and that will inform the new National Domestic Abuse Strategy.

The survey invites victims and survivors to share their views and provide input on their experiences of accessing services and support, in order to ensure their active involvement in the development of a strategy that addresses the unique challenges faced by victims and survivors in Gibraltar.

“I would like to thank those who have already taken the time to complete this survey, and I would also like to take this opportunity to strongly encourage anyone who wishes to submit their experiences but who has not yet done so, to participate,” the Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“The survey is an important research tool that aims to ensure that victim and survivor voices are actively included in the National Strategy, which will shape policies and services that meet their needs, the views matter to us and are very important.”

To participate in the survey or for further information, please visit https://bit.ly/45S1IJY or contact the researchers at research.cerg@unigib.edu.gi.

 

