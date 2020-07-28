Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Doors to reopen at London’s major tourist attractions

Yui Mok

By Press Association
28th July 2020

By Helen William, PA

Madame Tussauds London, Sea Life London Aquarium and The London Dungeon are set to reopen their doors for the first time since being shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Merlin Entertainments said these and other major attractions including the lastminute.com London Eye and Shrek’s Adventure! London will reopen with enhanced hygiene and safety measures on August 1.

It means that anyone looking to enjoy a day out at these London hotspots will have to pre-book tickets and a visiting time slot online and use cashless payments.

Social distancing is in place and staff have had rigorous training in the new safety measures.

Sunny Jouhal, general manager at the lastminute.com London Eye, who said staff have been “working hard behind the scenes,” added: “We fully recognise, along with many other businesses, that after months of closure the London tourism sector has a long road to recovery ahead of it.

“As we start to welcome guests back through the doors, and get back to what we do best, we ask the Government to continue supporting our industry and working with us to get the capital back on its feet.”

All guests and team members will have their temperature checked before they are allowed to enter the attractions which now have hygiene stations and hand sanitiser at key locations.

Anyone who is aged over 11 years old will be “required” to bring and wear their own suitable face covering for the lastminute.com London Eye, The London Dungeon and Shrek’s Adventure! London. Those who arrive without one will have buy one at the venue.

Anyone who is aged over 11 years old will be “encouraged” to bring and wear their own suitable face covering at Madame Tussauds London and SEA LIFE London Aquarium, the organisers said.

They will see that staff will be wearing face masks and personal protective equipment.

Those wanting to see a live show or take part in the meet-and-greet sessions may find that numbers have now been limited or they are closed.

Most Read

Local News

Estate agent fined £5,000 over anti-money laundering obligations

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Local News

Rock to stay locked on August 1

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Local News

Transport sector reinvents itself and braces as tourism business dries up

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gib air passengers who have visited Spain face UK quarantine

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain hits out at UK’s ‘error’ over coronavirus travel warning

28th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Google UK employees to work from home until summer 2021

28th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain's total coronavirus cases jump by more than 6,000 over weekend

27th July 2020

UK/Spain News
UK’s obesity strategy welcomed after Covid-19 ‘wake-up call’

27th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020