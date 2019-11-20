Double Crossed - A complete betrayal of a decorated soldier - Gibraltar Literary Festival
Brian Wood discussed fighting in the Iraq War, struggling with PTSD and dealing with being falsely accused of wartime atrocities during his talk at the Literary Festival last Sunday. On March 18, 2005 at age 23, Corporal Brian Wood of the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment was awarded the Military Cross by the Queen, one...
