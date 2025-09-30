Doughty hails Gibraltar treaty agreement as ‘win-win’ for all parties 

The political agreement for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar is a “win-win” for all negotiating parties and “another piece” in the reset of the post-Brexit relationship between the UK and the EU, Stephen Doughty, the UK Minister for Europe, said on Monday evening.

Mr Doughty was addressing the Gibraltar reception at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

“It really opens up new avenues of cooperation and shows that when we sit down, we stick to our principles, we stick to our positions but we're willing to have dialogue for our mutual benefit, that we can find ways forward,” Mr Doughty said of the agreement.

Mr Doughty acknowledged the negotiating parties still had “some crucial work” over the coming weeks to finalise the legal text of the treaty.

But he remained confident that, with the “spirit and commitment” shown by all parties, that would be achieved and “we will see lasting benefits” for both Gibraltar and the surrounding region, while being “absolutely clear” about UK sovereignty and military autonomy on the Rock.

“I think that is a win-win for everybody involved,” he added, thanking the Gibraltar negotiating team for its work alongside the UK Government.

“We did it with you, alongside you in a spirit of true partnership, one that is very much at the heart of how this Labour Government approaches our relationship with all of overseas territories,” he said.

Mr Doughty said his engagement with Gibraltar in recent years, both in Government and previously in Opposition, had allowed him to learn of the “fantastic work” being done in Gibraltar on the environment, on ensuring an inclusive and open society, on business and innovation, financial services, and transparency and openness.

“For me, it’s part of a wider, deeper story which we’re very proud of,” he said.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo had been due to travel to Liverpool for the event but was unable to attend due to flight cancellations.

His remarks were delivered on his behalf by Tyrone Duarte, the deputy head of Gibraltar House London.

In his speech, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the strength of Gibraltar’s relationship with the Labour Party and with the UK, a relationship he said was based on trust and shared history and purpose.

He paid tribute to the leadership of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, former Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Mr Doughty himself in securing the UK/EU agreement on Gibraltar, which is being currently finalised as a binding treaty.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the treaty will provide certainty for Gibraltar’s future by protecting sovereignty and supporting economic growth for the benefit of people on both sides of the border.

Speaking through the prepared remarks read by Mr Duarte, Mr Picardo said: “This treaty will deliver what matters most.”

“It will give us safety on sovereignty, protecting our right to decide our own future.”

“It will be good for business, securing our service industry and attracting new investment.”

“And it will deliver for the people, ensuring Gibraltarians and our neighbours can live, work, and thrive with confidence about the future.”