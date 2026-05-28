DPC approves sewage treatment plant

The Development and Planning Commission unanimously approved plans for a wastewater treatment plant at Europa Point on Thursday.

DPC members discussed plans for the plant at Europa Point together with a pumping station at Little Bay and a transfer pipeline through the Keightley Way tunnel.

While concerns were raised about odour control, visual impact, and archaeological preservation the application was approved unanimously, subject to various conditions and environmental mitigation measures.

Construction is expected to last around two years, with works at Little Bay limited to roughly 10 months and scheduled to avoid the bathing season.

The project, which forms part of Gibraltar’s 25 year environmental plan, will replace the current system that discharges untreated sewage into the sea.

The proposed plant at the Brewery Crusher site at Europa Point will feature a large green roof designed to blend into the local landscape, with capacity for 26,000 cubic metres of wastewater per day, rising to 36,000 cubic metres by 2049.

The civil structures are designed for a 60 year life, with the plant itself expected to last at least 25 years and allow for future upgrades, including tertiary treatment and possible anaerobic digestion.

An Environmental Impact Assessment concluded that, subject to mitigation, the scheme would not give rise to unacceptable adverse effects and would deliver significant long term benefits to coastal water quality and public health.

Much of the debate focused on the sensitive setting at Little Bay, where conservation and amenity concerns have been raised over habitat loss, visual impact and potential odour.

Ms Howitt pressed the project team to match the careful landscape treatment proposed at Europa Point, calling for a more “living” design, green roofs, and better integration of the pumping station into the existing slope and natural vegetation.

In the Town Planner’s report it was noted that the Ministry for Heritage, environmental representatives and the Ministry of Transport all supported the scheme in principle, while urging refinements to landscaping, archaeological safeguards, and provision for safe pedestrian and cycling routes in the Keightley Way tunnel.

The outline approval is subject to a wide range of conditions, including a detailed Construction and Environmental Management Plan, traffic management plan, odour and noise control strategies, ecological mitigation, archaeological monitoring, and final green roof and landscaping designs.

A full application incorporating these requirements is now required before construction can begin.

OTHERS

Also gaining unanimous approval was the comprehensive redevelopment plan for the Lewis Battery site at 1 and 3 Queens Road, in the Upper Rock.

The proposal included demolishing old structures, constructing a butterfly enclosure with bird-safe glazing and PV panels, a welcome centre, and a small cafe.

Concerns were raised about visual impact, shading, and wildlife management but ultimately the application was approved unanimously with conditions for a demolition application, bird surveys, and a heritage license.

The application for a lightweight aluminium frame terrace enclosure at 13A Ocean Village Prominade was refused permission.

The proposal was referred for refusal by a subcommittee, citing concerns about obstructing views to the marina and maintaining the open character of the promenade. Despite the applicant’s arguments that other restaurants have similar extensions, the commission voted against the application with four members voting yes and seven voting no.