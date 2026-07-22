Doughty reappointed as Foreign Office minister

Labour MP Stephen Doughty, who as Minister for Europe last week signed the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, has been reappointed as a Foreign Office minister in the reshuffle following Andy Burnham’s appointment as Prime Minister on Monday.

Mr Doughty’s reappointment ensures ministerial continuity at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office as the Gibraltar treaty enters the implementation phase.

His reappointment will also be important when the treaty comes to be ratified by the House of Commons under the process set out in the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010.

As a UK Government minister, Mr Doughty was closely involved in the final phases of the negotiation on the treaty and has close knowledge of the matter.

He is also well versed in Gibraltar issues, having visited here on numerous occasions in recent years including for National Day celebrations.

“I’m delighted to see that Stephen has been reappointed to the post of Minister for Europe,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, reacting to the news.

“He has a deep knowledge of the issues affecting Gibraltar from his time in Opposition and in Government.”

“Continuity at this time is hugely valuable given we are implementing the treaty he negotiated alongside us.”

The news was also welcomed by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia.

"The Government warmly welcomes the reappointment of Stephen Doughty MP as the FCDO Minister for Europe with responsibility for Gibraltar," Dr Garcia told the Chronicle.

"His commitment to and interest in Gibraltar goes back many years, while he was in Opposition, and he has shown himself to be a good friend during all that time."

"The Government is delighted that we will be able to continue to work with him in order to build on the close partnership between our two countries going forward."