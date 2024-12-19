Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Doughty says comparisons between Chagos and other OTs are ‘nonsense’ and ‘extremely unhelpful’

Image via UK Parliament

By Brian Reyes
18th December 2024

Stephen Doughty, the UK Minister for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories, voiced frustration on Wednesday at what he described as the Tories’ “extremely unhelpful” comparisons between the UK’s controversial Chagos sovereignty deal and Gibraltar, the Falkland Islands and other overseas territories. Mr Doughty made the point during exchanges on the Chagos Islands in...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

UK and Gib watch closely as Commission proposes phased launch of EU’s digital border system

Mon 16th Dec, 2024

Local News

Victoria Stadium demolition approved despite objections

Tue 17th Dec, 2024

Local News

Parliament debates ‘critical’ legislation to ensure long-term UK market access for Gibraltar companies

Wed 18th Dec, 2024

Local News

PAAMOA Community Choir and Calpe Band spread festive cheer with inclusive Christmas Concert

Tue 17th Dec, 2024

Local News

Man arrested after tunnel collision

Sat 14th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK inflation rises again to hit highest level since March

18th December 2024

UK/Spain News
Spain concerned as increasingly younger people involved in Strait’s drug trade

13th December 2024

UK/Spain News
Tribute to WWII Italian divers finally held in private, as protestors warn against ‘glorifying’ fascism

9th December 2024

UK/Spain News
La Linea council withdraws support for tribute to Italian WWII divers

6th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024