Downtown Gibraltar BID faces backlash as businesses object to levy
Downtown Gibraltar, a business-led initiative that aims to drive improvements in Main Street and its surrounding areas, hit a groundswell of opposition this week after many businesses received unexpected bills for levies of up to £5,000. The scheme, known as a Business Improvement District (BID), has been in the public domain for several years and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here