DPC agenda packed with varied projects and renovations
The proposed enclosure of balconies with window units at Hassans Centenary Terraces will be one of the items on the first meeting of the Development and Planning Commission since the general election. The last DPC meeting took place in early September. Also being discussed is the application for the West Place Of Arms, Corral Road...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here