DPC analyses environmental impact of Eastside project
The potential impact on the environment of plans for a major development on the Eastside reclamation were discussed for over three hours during a virtual meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. The discussion related to ambitious plans for a mix of residential and hotel accommodation on the site next to a marina and a...
