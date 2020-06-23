DPC backdates clearance for man-made breakwater, but says it should be ‘dressed up’
A retrospective application for sea defences in Queensway Quay Marina was approved by the Development and Planning Commission, following a debate that weighed up aesthetic is-sues against environmental gain. The man made defences on the west of the bridge to the entrance of The Island will now be “dressed up” with natural rock to improve...
