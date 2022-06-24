Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

DPC backs new hotel and residential project on Caleta Hotel site, but rejects current designs

By Eyleen Gomez
24th June 2022

The Development and Planning Commission on Thursday granted outline planning permission for a new hotel and residential complex on the site of the former Caleta Hotel, albeit with stringent caveats on the designs as currently filed. The iconic Caleta Hotel closed its doors for the last time at the end of 2021, but a planning...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt files plans to accommodate e-gates at frontier immigration post

Thu 23rd Jun, 2022

UK/Spain News

Police in La Linea arrest French man in car loaded with weapons

Fri 24th Jun, 2022

Local News

Gaming industry hears of Gibraltar’s firm resolve to address FATF’s ‘disappointing’ grey list decision

Thu 23rd Jun, 2022

Local News

FATF puts Gibraltar on 'grey list' as it urges 'active and successful' enforcement

Fri 17th Jun, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for Landport revamp

Thu 16th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Former Burnley FC chairman takes over St Joseph

24th June 2022

Local News
Gaming industry hears of Gibraltar’s firm resolve to address FATF’s ‘disappointing’ grey list decision

23rd June 2022

Local News
Govt files plans to accommodate e-gates at frontier immigration post

23rd June 2022

Sports
Gibraltar Select faced Royal Army Physical Training Corps as Gibraltar7s arrives again

23rd June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022