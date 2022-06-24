DPC backs new hotel and residential project on Caleta Hotel site, but rejects current designs
The Development and Planning Commission on Thursday granted outline planning permission for a new hotel and residential complex on the site of the former Caleta Hotel, albeit with stringent caveats on the designs as currently filed. The iconic Caleta Hotel closed its doors for the last time at the end of 2021, but a planning...
