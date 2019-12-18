DPC clears Devil’s Tower Road project
An outline planning application for the proposed demolition of a warehouse and the subsequent building of a residential building at 39-42 Devils Tower Road was granted permission. The members voted with ten in favour of the project and one against. Concerns were raised, however, that there was no holistic approach to development in the area....
