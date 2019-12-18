Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

DPC clears Devil’s Tower Road project

By Eyleen Gomez
16th December 2019

An outline planning application for the proposed demolition of a warehouse and the subsequent building of a residential building at 39-42 Devils Tower Road was granted permission. The members voted with ten in favour of the project and one against. Concerns were raised, however, that there was no holistic approach to development in the area....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spanish ‘Lord of the Port’ arrested for smuggling drugs

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

Local News

DPC clears Devil’s Tower Road project

Mon 16th Dec, 2019

Local News

Six burglaries reported in Wellington Front

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar ready to ‘walk away from bad Brexit deal’ as UK hammers out future relationship with EU, CM warns

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Alwani Foundation donates over £1,100 to ESG

18th December 2019

Local News
Bayside students spin for charity

18th December 2019

Local News
Gib’s obesity rate half UK’s, but Govt pushes on with health drive

18th December 2019

Features
Gibraltar represented at opening of Royal Philatelic Society’s new premises in London

18th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019