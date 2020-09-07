Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

DPC clears Europa Walks project

By Eyleen Gomez
7th September 2020

Plans for a major development of 22 townhouses and six villas near Europa Point were unanimously approved by the Development and Planning Commission last week. The development, to be known as Europa Walks, is on the site of the ex-MoD properties known as Europa Walks Estate. Alongside the residential properties, the project includes plans for...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib Brexit deal possible even without UK/EU agreement, CM says

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt reviews traffic flow after school run grinds to a halt on Queensway

7th September 2020

Brexit
Brexit back in crisis: EU warns UK over divorce pact

7th September 2020

Local News
Govt underlines public health advice as Covid-19 patient receives critical care

7th September 2020

Sports
First international beach volleyball tournament for Gibraltar team

7th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020