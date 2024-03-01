DPC grants outline approval to Victualling Yard marine project
Outline planning permission was granted for the proposed refurbishment and creation of an ‘Oceanic Display and Research Centre’ in Victualling Yard, Rosia Bay, during Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. Five members voted in favour, five against while one, Claire Montado from the Heritage Trust, abstained “because there is still a lot that...
