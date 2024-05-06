‘Jurisdictional risk’ at forefront of CM’s reaction to Op Delhi search warrants, Inquiry told
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said his overriding concern on learning that police had sought to execute a search warrant in the office and home of his friend and mentor, senior Hassans partner James Levy, KC, was the potential “jurisdictional risk” arising from a police action on such a high profile Gibraltar lawyer. In evidence to...
