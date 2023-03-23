DPC grants outline planning permission for ‘sleek and elegant’ stadium
Outline planning permission was granted for the construction of a new national football stadium in place of the current Victoria Stadium during Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. All members voted in favour of the project. The project has generated controversy since it was first unveiled, focused primarily on its size and the...
