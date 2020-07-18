Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 18th Jul, 2020

DPC holds first virtual public meeting, with a few hiccups

By Eyleen Gomez
18th July 2020

The first public virtual meeting of the Development and Planning Commission was completed successfully yesterday, despite a faltering start due to technical problems. The hiccups ranged from a loss of internet connection at the planning offices to members not hearing an applicant clearly. Broadcast live on the Gibraltar Government’s YouTube channel, the meeting started off...

