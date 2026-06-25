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Thu 25th Jun, 2026

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Local News

DPC rejects application for 24-hour work on Eastside project 

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th June 2026

The Development and Planning Commission rejected an application from the developer of the Eastside project for 24-hour working at the site. 

The application, which would have cut the construction period by about five weeks, was was rejected by six votes against, with only four in favour. 

The developer can continue with current arrangements allowing it to work until midnight but must provide clear contact information for anyone who wishes to complain about noise. 

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