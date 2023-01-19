DPC to discuss mortuary plan

The Government’s plans for a mortuary and ancillary facilities on Cemetery Road will be debated during this morning’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission.

The outline planning permission to build a mortuary near the North Front Cemetery, filed with the Town Planner by the Ministry for Economic Development, envisages a building near the entrance to the cemetery.

When the application was filed last year the planning statement created by Arc Design said: “Gibraltar has no mortuary at the moment so the client wants to build one for the population.”

Plans state that the mortuary will include an embalming/preparation room, hall, cafeteria, toilets, reception, storage and a shower area on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there will be two viewing rooms and a waiting area. Between the floors there will be two lifts, one to transport coffins and another for visitors and staff.

Also being discussed at the meeting is the outline planning application for proposed extension to Rock Gardens to provide two additional residential units, including installation of a lift, gym and ancillary works.

An application for the proposed loft conversion, extension and other works 51b Europa Road will also be discussed.

The meeting will be conducted virtually and broadcasted on the Government’s YouTube channel, as it has been since the Covid-19 pandemic.