Fri 17th Mar, 2023

DPC to discuss stadium project next Thursday

Images via GFA/ALI Design

By Eyleen Gomez
17th March 2023

The proposed construction of the Gibraltar National Stadium, on the site of the Victoria Stadium, will be debated at March’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission.

The meeting, due to be held on Thursday, March 23, will discuss the outline planning application for the site.

Another big project set to be deliberated will be the proposed construction of a new residential building with apartments and day care centre, an elevated playground area and a car park on the site of the former Laguna Estate Youth Centre.

The application for the proposed building for association and charity clubs, offices, storage facility, community hall and playing area premises at Unit 'A' Chilton Court will be debated.

The proposed refurbishment and remodelling of house and garden at 62B Flat Bastion Road which will include the construction of additional floor is also on the agenda.

As is, the proposed additional storey to existing building and subdivision to create two duplex units over two floors at 9A Gardiner's Road. And, the proposed change of use from pharmacy to mozzarella production facility and retail at Majestic Ocean Plaza, Ocean Village.

