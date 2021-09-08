DPC to hear scoping opinion for Rosia project

A scoping opinion for an Environmental Impact Assessment on a new residential and commercial development at Rosia Bay will be debated today at the Development and Planning Commission.

The application for the new development has yet to be filed with the Town Planner and therefore no information has been made available on the project.

The outline planning application for the proposed extension and redevelopment of dwelling into apartments at Flat A, 3 Gardiner’s Road will be debated by the members of the Commission. Both the applicant and an objector to the project will address the members.

The Government’s plans for a pedestrian promenade and stores at eastern beach will be considered by the Commission during the meeting.

Other applications on the agenda for discussion include the creation of a new two car garage at parking number 5 in Buena Vista Estate. An applicant who wants permission for a rooftop apartment at 6 Strait View Terraces will address the Commission

The application for My Wines, at 11 and 12 Chatham Counterguard, to install bioclimatic pergolas on the rooftop terrace will be considered during the meeting.

The proposed construction of motorcycle garage and show room at the former Sacarello's Warehouse Forbes Road will be debated by the members and GibFibre Limited are seeking permission for a proposed 4G mobile antenna network plan.