Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 3rd Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Dr Farrell on music, medicine and attention to our heritage

By Alice Mascarenhas
3rd August 2024

Doctor Keith Leonard Farrell is a retired ENT Surgeon who for many years worked at St Bernard’s Hospital. Today his time is dedicated to heritage matters and is the Vice-Chairman at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust which he first joined 24 years ago. In that time, he has served two terms as Chairman and has been...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

Chamber airs concern over tax increase on goods

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

Overseas Santorini sails from Gibraltar after brief logistics stop, without refuelling

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Local News

Lincoln revises high-performance centre project to make it feasible

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Features

National Day celebrations programme announced

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Melanie Soiza Stagnetto launches 'The Oceanic Sunfish Rescue’ book

3rd August 2024

Local News
Government mulls changes to parking laws, after fines withdrawn

2nd August 2024

Local News
Cycle lane extended as action group pushes for green future

2nd August 2024

Features
Charlene Figueras to showcase Denim Renewed project

2nd August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024