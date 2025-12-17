Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Dr Helen Carter nominated as Bosom Buddies trustee

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2025

Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust has nominated the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, to serve as a trustee following the recent resignation of a member of its board for personal reasons.

The decision was taken after deliberation by the current trustees together with the chairperson and vice-chair. Dr Carter will take up the role from mid-January.

Responding to the nomination, Dr Carter said: “I am delighted to have been approached by The Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust to be a trustee. The whole ethos of the charity inspires me.”

Dr Carter qualified as a doctor at the University of Birmingham Medical School and began her consultant career in the West Midlands Strategic Health Authority before moving to Public Health England in 2013, where she was appointed Deputy Director for Healthcare Public Health in 2015.

She moved to Gibraltar in September 2021 to take on the role of Director of Public Health and chair of the Gibraltar Medical Registration Board. Her previous international work includes advising the Government in Indonesia on sustainable funding of healthcare to support universal health coverage.

Since her appointment in Gibraltar she has attended the World Health Organisation H20 summit, accompanying the Minister for Health for the launch of the global legislators’ initiative to address non-communicable diseases.

Her move from a traditional hospital doctor role into public health was driven by a focus on prevention and what she describes as “upstream medicine,” which aligns with Bosom Buddies’ motto: “Early detection equals survival.”

