Mon 10th Jul, 2023

Dr Sonia Montiel Lopez appointed as successor...

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Nathan Barcio
10th July 2023

This September Dr Sonia Montiel Lopez will become Westside School’s new headteacher, after 26 years in the primary sector and more recently as headteacher of St Bernard’s Lower Primary School. Dr Montiel Lopez began her career specialising in English, then undertook a PhD on 21st century pedagogy and digital technology, with her thesis investigating the...

