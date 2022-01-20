The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service is investigating the cause of a dramatic vehicle fire on Witham’s Road on Wednesday night.

Firefighters tackled the blaze as a ball of flame consumed the vehicle and damaged nearby cars too.

The GFRS was called to the scene at around 10.30, despatching two firefighting units and eight firefighters who extinguished the fire shortly after 11pm.

The Royal Gibraltar Police also attended the incident and there were no reports of any injuries.