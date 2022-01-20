Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Dramatic vehicle fire on Witham’s Road

Photos by Mark Imossi

By Chronicle Staff
20th January 2022

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service is investigating the cause of a dramatic vehicle fire on Witham’s Road on Wednesday night.

Firefighters tackled the blaze as a ball of flame consumed the vehicle and damaged nearby cars too.

The GFRS was called to the scene at around 10.30, despatching two firefighting units and eight firefighters who extinguished the fire shortly after 11pm.

The Royal Gibraltar Police also attended the incident and there were no reports of any injuries.

Most Read

Brexit

In discreet visit, Commission officials get sense of border reality on the ground

Wed 19th Jan, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for temporary accommodation in Rooke to house construction workers

Tue 18th Jan, 2022

Local News

Iranian man sparks security alert after taking wrong turn onto airfield

Wed 19th Jan, 2022

Local News

GHA cancels operations, restricts visits as Covid-19 continues to sweep through Gibraltar

Wed 19th Jan, 2022

Local News

Lateral Flow Tests available in pharmacies

Fri 14th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Multiple commercial applications filed with Town Planner

19th January 2022

Local News
Bhatti instructs lawyers and signals legal claim against GHA

19th January 2022

Local News
RGP aims to free up 50 parking spaces occupied by derelict vehicles

19th January 2022

Local News
Iranian man sparks security alert after taking wrong turn onto airfield

19th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022