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Sun 22nd Mar, 2026

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Features

‘Dream come true’ as teenager Sebastian Diaz makes West End debut

Photos by Roger Alarcon Photo, Anna LLiukina (hanna_lens of love) and mugphotography

By Eyleen Gomez
22nd March 2026

Sebastian Diaz has made his West End debut at 17 years old in the world premiere of Sea Witch, a moment that is “a dream come true” for the young performer.

Sebastian told the Chronicle that he had dreams of performing on a West End stage all his life, and that making his debut at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane “feels unreal”.

Sea Witch is based on a book written by Sarah Henning and tells the story of how Ursula, from The Little Mermaid, came to be the character she is.

“Taking inspiration from all genres of music, Sea Witch showcases fresh and new choreography making the story come to life,” said Mr Diaz who was a member of the dance ensemble.

“We contributed to the musical throughout bringing the scenes to life by playing civilians as well as guards, sea animals and visual representations of the characters’ thoughts,” he said.

He described the process of working on Sea Witch as “incredible”.

“I got to work with world-renowned choreographers and performers,” he said.

“The directors, Michael Glover and Kristopher Russell, and the composer, Segun Fawole, have been working on this project for many years and the hard work and dedication to bring such a talented cast together and to create such a special show was truly inspiring."

“It was a privilege to once again work with Dean Lee who is choreographer to Janet Jackson. His choreography is unique, avant garde and unlike anything you’ve seen on a West End stage.”

“He is truly a mastermind and getting to work with him once again on this incredible project has been an honour.”

He also reflected on how he felt sharing rehearsals and the stage with performers such as Mazz Murray from Mamma Mia, Natalie May Paris from Six The Musical, Amy Di Bartolomeo from the Devil Wears Prada The Musical, Michelle Visage from Rupaul’s Drag Race, Jay McGuiness from The Unwanted, Djavan van de Fliert from Les Misérables and Natalie Kassandra from Moulin Rouge, and called it “a magical experience”.

“I learnt a great deal from them all,” he said.

“The incredible singing ensemble were so humble and talented and really helped bring the songs to life.”

Ever since Mr Diaz was a little boy, he has had a passion for performing.

“I joined Danza Academy aged five where I found my love for musical theatre,” he said.

“At the age of 14, I moved to The Hammond School in Chester to pursue my musical theatre training and then progressed to Wilkes Academy to continue with my training."

“I am only 17 so I aim to continue to train, work hard and improve with a view to have, hopefully, a long career in the performing arts industry.”

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