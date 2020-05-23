Dream comes true for young Gibraltarian writer

A young writer’s dreams have come true when his ‘Corona Travel’ book was read worldwide and an article detailing his success was published in this newspaper.

Now Jake Torres has accomplished yet another goal – publishing his first book.

The book ‘Corona Travel’ is an 18-page story that mixes fact and fiction on how the coronavirus came to be, its spread and the innovative cure that doctors came up with.

The original story, first shared online by his mother Tyrene Federico Torres, was read by people from as far away as New Zealand, the Bahamas, Hong Kong and Mexico.

This inspired eight-year-old Jake to have his book published, with the proceeds donated to three charities of his choice: Action4Schools, Help Me Learn Africa and Rifcom.

He chose these three charities as he wanted the funds to help children.

Since the book’s release, Jake and his family have been busy delivering copies, with orders still coming in.

The book, printed by the Gibraltar Chronicle (Printing) Ltd, costs £5 and features illustrations by Jake showing the virus attempting to “make friends” and hug people, but instead inadvertently causing those it meets to become unwell.

The book was inspired by a phone conversation with his grandfather about the virus.

The lockdown has meant Jake had some extra time to practice his craft.

To purchase the book for £5, contact Tyrene Federico Torres through Facebook or on mobile: 54002441.