Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Dream comes true for young Gibraltarian writer

By Gabriella Peralta
23rd May 2020

A young writer’s dreams have come true when his ‘Corona Travel’ book was read worldwide and an article detailing his success was published in this newspaper.

Now Jake Torres has accomplished yet another goal – publishing his first book.

The book ‘Corona Travel’ is an 18-page story that mixes fact and fiction on how the coronavirus came to be, its spread and the innovative cure that doctors came up with.

The original story, first shared online by his mother Tyrene Federico Torres, was read by people from as far away as New Zealand, the Bahamas, Hong Kong and Mexico.

This inspired eight-year-old Jake to have his book published, with the proceeds donated to three charities of his choice: Action4Schools, Help Me Learn Africa and Rifcom.

He chose these three charities as he wanted the funds to help children.

Since the book’s release, Jake and his family have been busy delivering copies, with orders still coming in.

The book, printed by the Gibraltar Chronicle (Printing) Ltd, costs £5 and features illustrations by Jake showing the virus attempting to “make friends” and hug people, but instead inadvertently causing those it meets to become unwell.

The book was inspired by a phone conversation with his grandfather about the virus.

The lockdown has meant Jake had some extra time to practice his craft.6

To purchase the book for £5, contact Tyrene Federico Torres through Facebook or on mobile: 54002441.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

As lockdown restrictions are lifted, Chief Minister appeals for ‘common sense and discipline’

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltarian teenager is international eco-hero

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Local News

One more case detected overnight

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib tables proposals in bid for exemption from UK quarantine measures

23rd May 2020

Local News
A million steps for Breast Cancer Support

23rd May 2020

Local News
Govt issues guidance on beach access, urging self-discipline

23rd May 2020

Local News
Azopardi echoes CM’s plea for caution as Gib emerges from lockdown

23rd May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020