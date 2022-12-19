Dream holiday fundraiser nets £10,000 for Guardian Angel Foundation

“You’re joking” was the reaction of Caine Federico, when he won a week’s holiday to the Seychelles in the Guardian Angel Foundation’s raffle on Friday.

Thanks to an initiative by the Morrisons supermarket, a raffle was held with support from the Paradise Sun Hotel in the Seychelles and Stagnetto in Gibraltar, selling 1000 tickets and raising £10,000 for the charity.

Drawing the winning ticket was the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, in the presence of Kevin Hook and Tyrone Vinet from the Guardian Angel Foundation.

Mr Hook called Mr Federico to give him the good news.

It took him moments to realise exactly what Mr Hook said and asked if he was joking.

He repeatedly said “thank you”, still in disbelief at his luck, with the prize including both the flights and the hotel.

“Thank you so much for participating and I hope you have a very enjoyable holiday,” Mr Hook told him.

Elizabeth Reyes from Morrisons said that the supermarket supports charities in the UK and wanted to support a charity here.

“We chose the Guardian Angel Foundation because they registered back in 2013 and they've done a major project every year since then. And so it just seemed a charity to get behind,” she said.

The raffle was her idea.

“I had the idea so I went to get the prizes, and then start selling the tickets,” she said.

“Kevin from The Guardian Angel Foundation has been amazing.”

“He really been great and we have managed to raise £10,000.”

Mr Hook explained that the money will go towards the Foundation’s next projects.

“Which will probably be the immediate one of building a sensory room in St. Joseph's Infant School in St. Joseph,” said Mr Hook.

“So they will probably cost between £20,000 to £30,000 from our previous experience and this will be a considerable amount that will go towards that.”

The draw took place during the Foundation’s flag day.

“We also have the Flag Day and we also raised money recently from our events and, basically, we already have the funds to cover the cost of the sensory rooms,” said Mr Hook.

The donation is made to the school on the provision they use the suppliers and companies that the Foundation have already worked with, as they are trusted and the work is of a high standard.

“It's the second project of this nature that we've done, because the first one was at Notre Dame,” said Mr Vinet.

“We have built the one at St. Martin’s School and the one at the Rainbow Ward, but obviously never in a mainstream school. So I think this is a new trend.”

“I think it's important to have these facilities to try and integrate these kids in mainstream schools.”

“So, I think I said, this is a second project of this nature. And I think we're delighted to be able to assist kids to be integrated into the mainstream school. So I think this is a very, very good initiative, you know, in that respect,” he added.

Mr Hook also noted that the Guardian Angel Foundation also donated to other projects for children, not just for sensory rooms. They also provide audiology equipment, iPads and a playground.