Driver caught filling fuel containers breaks petrol pump in getaway

HM Customs is investigating a local driver, who when spotted filling fuel containers at a petrol station, sped away taking the pump with them.

The incident took place last week in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when Customs officers spotted a locally registered private vehicle filling plastic containers with fuel at a local petrol station.

In a press statement, Customs said the driver of the suspect vehicle, upon realising the officers had seen him, sped away hazardously and dangerously in a southerly direction, pulling and breaking off the petrol hose from the petrol pump.

Shortly after Customs officers searched for the vehicle which was found abandoned in the area of Laguna Estate.

Customs seized the vehicle and 16 containers partially filled with fuel and the petrol hose.

Other personal items were also found.

This incident follows a recent crack down on the storage, transportation and possession of fuel containers as large amounts of petrol are used in the drug trade to allow illicit launches to refuel.

The Royal Gibraltar Police and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend to make the area safe.

Customs continues to investigate the matter.