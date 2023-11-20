Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Nov, 2023

UK/Spain News

Drugs arrest reveals illegal trade in fentanyl has reached Campo

By Guest Contributor
20th November 2023

by Maria Jesus Corrales Policía Nacional officers in La Línea last week arrested a 34-year-old man on charges related to the selling of narcotics over the internet, discovering a substantial amount of fentanyl amongst the drugs seized. This is the first time that this powerful and highly-addictive synthetic opioid has been found offered for sale...

