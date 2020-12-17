Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Drugs seized after flat and garage searched in Montagu Gardens

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2020

A 23-year old local man has been arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply a cannabis resin with a street value of approximately £3600.

The arrest follows an operation conducted by RGP Drugs Squad officers on Wednesday morning in the area of Montagu Gardens estate.

During searches of a flat and a garage within the estate, officers located and seized the drugs, together with
paraphernalia associated with the supply of controlled drugs, including digital scales and cellophane wrappings, the RGP said in a statement.

The man was later interviewed and is currently on police bail pending further investigation.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister says negotiators have ‘a duty’ to agree a deal on Gib frontier mobility

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Local News

Over 300 hampers ready for those in need

Wed 16th Dec, 2020

Local News

Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

Local News

Former Bayside teacher among first vaccinated in UK against Covid-19

Tue 15th Dec, 2020

Local News

Police officer sets himself gruelling Med Steps charity challenge

Wed 16th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Over 300 hampers ready for those in need

16th December 2020

Local News
‘Give the gift of not having Covid this Christmas’, Public Health Director says

16th December 2020

Local News
In Covid trends, what happens elsewhere matters

16th December 2020

Local News
Radio Gibraltar pulls in donations on GBC Open Day dampened by Covid

16th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020