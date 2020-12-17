Drugs seized after flat and garage searched in Montagu Gardens

A 23-year old local man has been arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply a cannabis resin with a street value of approximately £3600.

The arrest follows an operation conducted by RGP Drugs Squad officers on Wednesday morning in the area of Montagu Gardens estate.

During searches of a flat and a garage within the estate, officers located and seized the drugs, together with

paraphernalia associated with the supply of controlled drugs, including digital scales and cellophane wrappings, the RGP said in a statement.

The man was later interviewed and is currently on police bail pending further investigation.