Duke of Edinburgh Cup commits £20,000 in youth grants over three-year period

The Duke of Edinburgh Cup has committed £20,000 in youth grants which will be in partnership with the Rotary Club.

Rotary Club president Ron Wagemakers announced that the Duke of Edinburgh Cup will continue to invest into Gibraltar youth activities for the next three years.

The Rotary Club will administer the funds through a grant process.

The grant is open to teenagers aged 14 to 19 seeking to better themselves emotionally or physically who require financial support to do so, whether through education, training, sports, the arts, or mental health initiatives.

On Thursday evening, the Rotary held a fundraising event sponsored by Xapo Bank, with Rotarians and supporters in attendance, as well as representatives of the charities that were allocated funds in previous years.

Over £2,500 was raised on the night thanks to admission tickets and raffles.

Local charities and organisations were celebrated on the night that have in the past years benefited of Rotary's donations.

The charities were CYE-CYL (change your energy change your life) offering youth development programs and travel initiatives, SUPability with its supported water-based activities, Childline for its helpline and educational outreach for children and teenagers, and GibSams a mental health focused charity manning their helpline nightly throughout the year.

GibSams youngest volunteers described their work in the community and invited prospective ‘listeners’ to join the program.

The event music featured entertainment by 14-year-old DJ Neehal.

Rotary have also sponsored students from the Mediterranean Dance School and Danza Academy, as well as young musicians from MAG (Musicians Association of Gibraltar), and they have also empowered young athletes of the Special Olympics.

The Gibraltar sports team who aced the Turin Winter Olympics earlier this year, and their medical officers, were also present.

Two dancers performed on the evening, representing their respective schools, both recipients of Rotary grants; the first one, six-year old Leire from Danza Academy, performed a passionate flamenco, clapping, tapping and stomping in her pink polka-dot frock.

The other dancer, representing Mediterranean Dance School and fresh from competing internationally thanks to the grant received, was a teenager who kicked off her shoes and dove into her conceptual acrobatic piece with professionalism, artistry and poise, graced by athleticism and concentration, but she had unfortunately to cut her performance short when her music stopped because of a glitch with the loudspeakers.

Mr Wagemakers congratulated former president MJ Feeke for raising over £100,000 during her time in office.

The application process for the youth grants will open on July 1 through the Club’s website or by emailing: rotarygibraltaryouth@gmail.com.