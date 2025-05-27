Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Duke of Edinburgh Cup commits £20,000 in youth grants over three-year period

By Elena Sciactiel
27th May 2025

The Duke of Edinburgh Cup has committed £20,000 in youth grants which will be in partnership with the Rotary Club.

Rotary Club president Ron Wagemakers announced that the Duke of Edinburgh Cup will continue to invest into Gibraltar youth activities for the next three years.

The Rotary Club will administer the funds through a grant process.

The grant is open to teenagers aged 14 to 19 seeking to better themselves emotionally or physically who require financial support to do so, whether through education, training, sports, the arts, or mental health initiatives.

On Thursday evening, the Rotary held a fundraising event sponsored by Xapo Bank, with Rotarians and supporters in attendance, as well as representatives of the charities that were allocated funds in previous years.

Over £2,500 was raised on the night thanks to admission tickets and raffles.

Local charities and organisations were celebrated on the night that have in the past years benefited of Rotary's donations.

The charities were CYE-CYL (change your energy change your life) offering youth development programs and travel initiatives, SUPability with its supported water-based activities, Childline for its helpline and educational outreach for children and teenagers, and GibSams a mental health focused charity manning their helpline nightly throughout the year.

GibSams youngest volunteers described their work in the community and invited prospective ‘listeners’ to join the program.

The event music featured entertainment by 14-year-old DJ Neehal.

Rotary have also sponsored students from the Mediterranean Dance School and Danza Academy, as well as young musicians from MAG (Musicians Association of Gibraltar), and they have also empowered young athletes of the Special Olympics.

The Gibraltar sports team who aced the Turin Winter Olympics earlier this year, and their medical officers, were also present.

Two dancers performed on the evening, representing their respective schools, both recipients of Rotary grants; the first one, six-year old Leire from Danza Academy, performed a passionate flamenco, clapping, tapping and stomping in her pink polka-dot frock.

The other dancer, representing Mediterranean Dance School and fresh from competing internationally thanks to the grant received, was a teenager who kicked off her shoes and dove into her conceptual acrobatic piece with professionalism, artistry and poise, graced by athleticism and concentration, but she had unfortunately to cut her performance short when her music stopped because of a glitch with the loudspeakers.

Mr Wagemakers congratulated former president MJ Feeke for raising over £100,000 during her time in office.

The application process for the youth grants will open on July 1 through the Club’s website or by emailing: rotarygibraltaryouth@gmail.com.

Most Read

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Cleaning teams suffer abuse as vandalism blights Gibraltar's public toilets

Mon 26th May, 2025

Brexit

As UK and EU announce reset agreement, European Council President says Gib deal ‘not very far’ behind

Mon 19th May, 2025

Brexit

‘It’s time to do this deal,’ UK ambassador says of Gib treaty negotiation

Wed 21st May, 2025

Local News

Loreto Convent unveils The Francis Hall, a historic space reimagined for future generations

Thu 22nd May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Action4schools completes 109th water well project in Sierra Leone

23rd May 2025

Features
Gibraltar comes together for Prostate Cancer Awareness

23rd May 2025

Features
Newly uncovered defensive fortifications could rewrite history of Northern Defences

23rd May 2025

Features
Shania discovers India in Miss World pageant

22nd May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025