Thrifty Malone announced for Fields of Éire Irish music festival in Liverpool

Gibraltar-based four-piece Thrifty Malone have been announced as part of the lineup for the Fields of Éire Irish Music Festival, which will take place at Newsham Park in Liverpool on Friday June 5 and Saturday June 6, 2026.

The band are scheduled to perform on Saturday June 6 at the two-day event, which attracts thousands of music fans each year and features headline performances from Nathan Carter and The Whistlin’ Donkeys, alongside other acts including Aslan, The Kilkennys, Highstool Prophets and Gary Óg.

Thrifty Malone are a four-piece band from Gibraltar whose music blends Irish, folk and country influences. The group have performed across Gibraltar, Spain and the United Kingdom, building a following through live performances and original material.

The band have previously shared stages with artists including Richard Thompson, Finbar Furey, Steve Harley and Eddi Reader. They have also collaborated with Steve Wickham of The Waterboys.

Speaking on the announcement, the band’s drummer, Martin Winterstein-Smith, said: “We’re absolutely buzzing to be part of Fields of Éire.”

“It’s a huge festival with an incredible lineup, and to be included in that is something we’re really proud of.”

“We can’t wait to get to Liverpool and bring our show to the Saturday crowd.”