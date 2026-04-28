Calpe House thanks ‘7km for 70 Days’ organisers

Calpe House has thanked Nicholas Passano and Kyle Banda for launching the ‘7km for 70 Days’ fundraising challenge in support of the charity.

The challenge began on April 20, 2026, with participants taking on seven kilometres a day for 70 days by walking or running to raise funds for Calpe House and the patients and families who rely on its services.

Organisers said the initiative was already building momentum and encouraged others to join at any stage.

Participants can also join a dedicated WhatsApp group where daily updates are shared, including the time and route for each run.

Supporters can take part by signing up to the challenge, sponsoring a participant, sharing the initiative or donating through the JustGiving campaign.

Calpe House said it was grateful for the initiative and the community spirit behind it, and looked forward to seeing more people get involved in the weeks ahead.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/7470

To join the WhatsApp group scan the QR code.