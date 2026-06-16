Duke of Edinburgh Cup raises over £20,000 for Gib charities, and looks to help in Campo too 

An elite and exclusive field of 48 golfers competed last week at the prestigious La Reserva Golf Club for the right to represent Gibraltar at the 2026 Duke of Edinburgh Cup World Finals, which will be held in London later this year.

In near-perfect conditions, the pairing of Mark Reid and Michael Byrne emerged victorious and will enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to London, culminating in a prize-giving gala dinner at Windsor Castle in the presence of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and, subject to his schedule, the Duke of Edinburgh Cup’s golfing ambassador, Justin Rose.

Speaking at the event, Nick Pyle, Chairman of Trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh Cup, thanked the players, sponsors and the La Reserva team for making the day such a great success.

Mr Pyle announced that more than £20,000 had been raised for charities in Gibraltar that focus on supporting children and young people in need. He added that this brings the total amount raised since he introduced the charity to Gibraltar in 2017 to more than £300,000.

Mr Pyle said that, in addition to funds going to local charities that support children and young people in need, sponsors had agreed that some funds could also be donated to a charity in the Campo de Gibraltar.

Mr Pyle explained that there were two reasons for this slight change in the way the charity operates.

The first is to thank Spain for hosting the Gibraltar qualifying event. The second is to demonstrate the strong community links that have existed between Gibraltar and the Campo for many years.

Mr Pyle concluded his remarks by saying that he had originally envisaged the charity running for only three years or so.

He said the fact that this year’s Gibraltar Duke of Edinburgh Cup event was the ninth is a testament to the generosity of the people of Gibraltar for which he was extremely grateful.

The Duke of Edinburgh Cup is a UK registered charity that raises funds through national amateur golf events both in the UK and overseas to benefit children and young people in need around the world.