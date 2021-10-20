Duke of Edinburgh International Award marks 50th anniversary with awards ceremony
Youngsters who participated in the Duke of Edinburgh International Award were told by Prince Edward yesterday to “walk out just a little bit taller” than when they walked into Grand Battery House to receive their medals, in a presentation ceremony that also marked the Gibraltar award’s 50th anniversary. Guests at the event watched the prince...
