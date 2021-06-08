Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to host global celebration

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation will host ‘A Global Celebration’ tomorrow, marking the first ever online international event for the entire Award family all over the world.

The online event will be held on Thursday, June 10 at 3pm and will include participants and alumni to volunteers and donors.

“Hosted by UK TV Presenter Rhys Stephenson and joined by HRH Prince Edward, we’ll be celebrating all things Award with music, games and the launch of something very exciting that you won’t want to miss,” the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award said in a statement.

“Taking part in the event is Award Leader Gabriella Grech who formed part of a panel recounting some of their Award experiences.”

“There’s no registration required, just simply click the link and you’ll be one of thousands joining the Award family from around the world to mark the extraordinary life of the Duke of Edinburgh and the legacy he created through the Award.”

“Together, let’s sustain the legacy of the Award, ensure the future and champion the infinite potential of young people for years to come.”

The online event can be accessed via: www.aglobalcelebration.com

To learn more about the Award as a whole or, to get involved, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi